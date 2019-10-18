Forster looking for Celtic reaction against Ross County after ‘wake-up call’

Fraser Forster believes Celtic have had a wake-up call in recent matches and is keen to make amends against Ross County on Saturday.

The champions have lost their place at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership to Rangers after a 1-1 draw at Hibernian and a shock 2-0 defeat at Livingston – their first domestic loss of the season – before the international break.

Ahead of the visit of the Staggies, on-loan Southampton goalkeeper Forster is looking for the Hoops to get back on the winning trail.

“We got off to a great start in the league and then had a couple of indifferent results,” he said.

“It is just a bit of wake-up call maybe.

“We always know at some point in the season you will have these games and it is about how you react, what you learn and build from it and turn them into wins.

“Playing at home, we want to play as well as we can (against County).

“We have obviously dropped a few points in the last few games but we are very much looking for a good reaction.”