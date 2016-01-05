Foster closes in on West Brom return

Ben Foster could be fit to make a first-team return for West Brom in Saturday's FA Cup match against Bristol City.

The England international, 32, has not played since March 2015 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee during a win over Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

But former Manchester United keeper Foster played for 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors Under-21s friendly against Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday.

Having done so, Pulis feels that should be enough to see him take to the field against Championship outfit Bristol City.

"It is good to have Ben back," Pulis told the club's official website.

"He played 45 minutes and then trained with us. I will speak with the medical staff but I would like to think he might be involved in Saturday’s FA Cup game."

In the absence of Foster, Boaz Myhill has started all 20 of West Brom's Premier League games this season, backed up by another former United keeper, Anders Lindegaard.