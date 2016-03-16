Fosu-Mensah a real athlete - Carrick

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has offered promising youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah words of encouragement following his recent first-team debut and feels the Dutchman is already "a real athlete" despite his tender age.

The 18-year-old made his debut in the 3-2 win over Arsenal, while also featuring against Watford and West Brom and Carrick is impressed by his sudden rise to prominence.

"It is a real rise for Timmy," Carrick told United Review.

"First of all, he came on at left-back in the Arsenal game and that is not a position he is accustomed to playing. He stepped up in tough circumstances and I thought he did terrifically.

"He is a real athlete, he is quick, he is strong and he's good on the ball.

"The Watford game was another tough one to come into, to play at centre-back against their front two [Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo], who are a real handful and are really dangerous. I thought he came through that well.

"Those performances and the experience of being involved will stand him in good stead."

Fosu-Mensah is one of a number of teenagers to have made the step up at United this term, with Marcus Rashford and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson also impressing, and Carrick has urged the trio to remain patient.

"The world is at your feet when you are starting your career and everything is ahead of them. Hopefully they can all go on to have good careers," he added.

"They just have to be patient, I think. You have obviously got to enjoy it and work hard and do all the right things, but you have to be patient because there are going to be ups and downs from week to week, and from season to season.

"When you get your chance, you have got to do your best and then be ready for when it comes again. It might not be the week after, it might be a month down the line, so it is just about being patient and keeping your feet on the ground."