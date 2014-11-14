Four goals not enough for Germany coach Low

The world champions headed into the match on the back of a stuttering start in Group D, featuring a 2-0 defeat in Poland and a 1-1 draw at home to the Republic of Ireland.

Nevertheless, much of the pre-match talk centred on whether Germany could beat their own record European win of 13-0 against San Marino in 2006.

It was a mark they rarely troubled despite a brace from Thomas Muller inside the first half hour.

"I am far from satisfied," said Low, who saw World Cup final hero Mario Gotze complete the first-half scoring in Nurnberg before Yogan Santos' own goal proved the only blot on a superb second-half showing from Gibraltar.

"The team has not lived up to expectations and requirements. If we want to play like a champions, then four goals are simply too few.

"We wanted to permanently occupy the penalty area, which was not the case - especially in the second half.

"It is always important to play against such teams in the width and depth; we often played in the middle.

"I would have also thought that some more players would impose [themselves]. The level that was present before and during the World Cup has dropped."

By contrast, Gibraltar coach Allen Bulla hailed an improvement few expected from a team that has already suffered 7-0 losses to Ireland and Poland during its first major international campaign.

Their wait for a maiden competitive goal goes on, although Liam Walker had Manuel Neuer scrambling with a magnificent long-range volley on the stroke of half-time.

"For us it is a great result, one that we needed to get going again," Bulla said.

"[Losing] 4-0 against the world champions is very good for us.

"We had a solid defence and we knew what Germany would try.

"We may be the smallest nation in UEFA but we have played quite well."