Four Manchester City Women players test positive for coronavirus

Four of Manchester City Women’s team have tested positive for coronavirus.

City briefly closed their training complex last week after the men’s team’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed at the last minute due to concerns they could spread the virus after an outbreak at the club.

It was reopened on Wednesday but Pep Guardiola’s men’s team were without six players for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea along with an unnamed backroom staff member.

Defender Benjamin Mendy also had to apologise at the weekend after he broke coronavirus regulations by hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner party.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that four Women’s first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19,” said a statement from the club.

“The personnel involved will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”