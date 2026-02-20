Meet Wolves teenager wanted by Manchester United who is subject of international tug-of-war: 'The Boy's A Bit Special'

Mateus Mane caught plenty of people by surprise when he conducted his first post-match interview with Sky Sports earlier this year

Mateus Mane - The Boy&#039;s A Bit Special
Mateus Mane - The Boy's A Bit Special (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was selected to speak after Wolves' 3-0 win over West Ham United - the club's first of the 2025/26 league season.

In a broad Mancunian accent, the teenager discussed his goal and assist versus the Hammers. Little was known about the midfielder born just across the water from Portuguese capital Lisbon, close to Benfica's world-famous academy.

Mateus Mane should be playing Premier League football next season - even if Wolves aren't

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) ***Local Caption*** Mateus Mane; Matheus Nunes

Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Manchester City's Matheus Nunes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane moved to England at the age of eight and was scouted by local club Rochdale whilst representing grassroots teams in the north-west.

Despite not making a senior appearance for Rochdale, he was invited to trial with a host of top tier clubs, eventually choosing Wolves for the next stage of his development, perhaps due to the club's strong Portuguese links.

Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers clashes with Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal at full time during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at Molineux on February 18, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England.

Mane (C) in the thick of it after Wolves' late 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Molineux (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Last season, he averaged a goal or assist every 117 minutes in the U18 Premier League and his progress has accelerated since then, coming off the bench to make his senior debut at the back end of the 2024/25 campaign.

He was also the subject of two international call-ups, one by the country of his birth, Portugal, and the other from England. Mane chose to represent England's Under-18s, debuting against, who else, Portugal.

During the first half of the 2025/26 season, Mane had a sustained impact in various youth football competitions under the Wolves banner and was drafted into the first-team setup by Rob Edwards.

Since then, he has grasped the opportunity with both hands, appearing in the starting line-up regularly and registering two goals from midfield as a result.

Mane is raw but knows how to hit the target, draws fouls well and contributes positively to attacking phases. A year in the second tier will probably do him a world of good, if he stays put.

Manchester United are reportedly sniffing around Molineux, hoping to pick the Midlanders' carcass when relegation is confirmed.

The Red Devils will not be the only club who've tasked their top scouts to watch Mane, though, and there is a good chance he will be playing Premier League football next season, even if Wolves aren't.

DID YOU KNOW: Mateus Mane is Wolves' youngest Premier League goalscorer in the club's history at 18 years, 3 months and 18 days

Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

