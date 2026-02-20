Who exactly is Rodri Mendoza? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report
Rodri Mendoza might just be the new Pedri, spearheading the next face of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid
Rodrigo ‘Rodri’ Mendoza is having a breakout season
After rumours that Arsenal were interested in grooming him to become the next Martin Odegaard, Mendoza obliged, swerving North London for Madrid – just as the Norwegian did as a 15-year-old – with Diego Simeone bringing him to Atletico in January.
Mendoza has taken the no.4 shirt vacated by Conor Gallagher – but is such an elegant footballer so heavily compared to Pedri, robust enough to become the centrepiece of Cholo-ball? Here's your scout report on the talent.
So… who exactly is Rodri Mendoza?
Name: Rodrigo Mendoza
Position/s: Defensive midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield
Age: 20 (Born: March 15, 2005)
Nationality: Spanish
Height: 1.82m (6ft 0in)
Preferred Foot: Right
Current Club: Atletico Madrid
Born in Murcia, the same region of Spain as Carlos Alcaraz – the tennis guy, not the Everton guy – Rodrigo Mendoza made his senior debut in the fifth tier of Spanish football for Elche, before a promotion to the first team in 2022. With Elche surely knowing in the summer that they wouldn't be able to keep hold of Mendoza for more than another season, they moved for Inter Miami's Federico Redondo.
The pair's time in Murcia only briefly overlapped. With former Barcelona man Mateu Alemany moving to the Metropolitano to become Atleti's sporting director in October, Mendoza was the third new signing of the window (after Ademola Lookman and Obed Vargas) and the 14th of the season overall – with a view to developing him in the long-term, rather than expecting too much from him in the second half of this term. He could well be Koke's heir.
Mendoza's strengths
Spatial awareness and press resistance: Mendoza has been noted for an incredible ability to “hide” the ball when it arrives at his feet. He has a 360-degree perception of what is happening at all times and excels at collecting the ball in tight areas under pressure. Though he's primarily played as a no.8, his ability to collect from deep makes him perfect as a Busquets-esque first-phase receiver.
Progressive dribbling: Typically Spanish, eh? Rodri isn't a powerful runner, but uses his close control to weave through opponents like they're cones. At 6ft tall, he's a lot taller than Pedri – despite the comparisons.
Passing and vision: It's not just an exquisite range of passing, the playmaker has superb weight to his passing, too. He also has ‘la pausa’, to stop time on the ball and wait for the right opportunity before making a decision.
Counterpressing: Mendoza doesn't just add to a team in possession, he's incredibly hard-working off the ball and his ball-winning is excellent in a counter-press. His reading of the game means that he can anticipate play well and close down passing lanes.
Versatility: Capable of playing in any midfield role – no.6, no.8 or no.10 – Mendoza has also played as a left-winger, too, on occasion for Elche. His tactical intelligence means that he adapts quickly to games around him.
Mendoza's areas of development
Goal contributions: He's not exactly tasked with being a goalscorer, but his record currently sits at two goals a season. Developing the ability to shoot from distance or make late-box runs could be particularly useful in becoming a more complete midfielder.
Physical volume: Mendoza is still 20 years old, but right now, he doesn't have the best stamina or physical strength. He can handle himself in senior football, but expect him to mature in the next few years.
Aerial dominance: Despite his height, Mendoza doesn't win many headers at all. Learning how to position himself to win second balls will be something he picks up at Atletico.
Mendoza's ceiling
MIDFIELDERS Richard Rios, Mikel Jauregizar, Ife Ibrahim
The world has changed since Spain's Golden Generation, and with the likes of Rodri, Mikel Merino and Dani Olmo embracing the physical side of the game a lot more than their predecessors, working under Diego Simeone could be the best possible thing in helping Mendoza become an all-round midfielder. Cementing himself as a Spain regular in the coming years is a realistic prospect.
