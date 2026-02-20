Quickfire Quiz 60: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Last Quickfire Quiz of the week – let's go!

If your tactical brain is still whirring after that last challenge, we have a fresh set of brainteasers designed to test your knowledge of everything from pixelated ratings to the historical depth of the English pyramid, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you are a fan of modern gaming or a student of the international game, there is plenty here to sink your teeth into.

We’ll start with a test of the elite, both past and present. We want to see if you can name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time, a list that spans decades of legendary talent and inevitable debate. Once you’ve settled on the icons, switch your focus to the digital pitch and see if you can name the top 100-rated players in EA Sports FC 26, where the world's current stars are ranked by their virtual prowess.

Next, we move to the most pressured job in the country. We challenge you to name all 22 men to manage England, a roll call of tactical thinkers, passionate leaders, and those who found the "impossible job" just a little too heavy for their shoulders. For those who prefer the club game’s resilience, try to name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions, a sprawling test of those rare occasions where the kings of England were knocked off their perch.

If you consider yourself a student of the broader English game, we have an immense challenge for you. Try to name every club in the top seven tiers of English football, a task that demands you know your local non-league stalwarts just as well as the global giants. Following that, shift your focus to the continent and see if you can guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz, covering the greatest nights in European history.

For those with a keen eye for detail and design, we have a specific visual challenge. Can you tell us the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts? It is a nostalgic look back at the brands that defined different eras of football fashion, requiring you to link the logos to the iconic kits they graced. It is much harder than it sounds once you move past the most obvious multi-year partnerships.

Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on accessories, associations and Asian heroes. Don't miss out on your daily trivia fix by signing up for our weekday newsletter, and be sure to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can track your progress, earn exclusive badges, and see if you have what it takes to top our global leaderboards.