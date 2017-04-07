Four more years! Rodgers commits future to Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish champions after a magnificent start to his career at the club.

The former Liverpool boss originally signed a 12-month rolling deal when he replaced Ronny Deila ahead of the 2016-17 season but is now tied to the Glasgow giants until 2021.

Rodgers has enjoyed a stunning first season in charge of Celtic, who were crowned Premiership champions with eight matches to spare when they defeated Hearts 5-0 last Sunday.

"Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already," chief executive Peter Lawwell told the club's website.

"He is an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we are delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic."

BREAKING: Faith in our future. Brendan Rodgers signs new four-year deal with Celtic Football Club. April 7, 2017

Celtic are still in with a chance of going through the whole league season unbeaten and have also won the Scottish League Cup, while they will face fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals later this month.

They have not won the treble since Martin O'Neill's team achieved the feat in 2001.

Rodgers also led Celtic to the Champions League group stages for the first time in three years, but his side finished bottom of a group containing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.