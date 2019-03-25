Four Premier League clubs in the mix to watch Greece defender

The Greece international has peaked the interest of clubs across Europe and his club resisted a £5 million bid from Genoa in January.

Teamtalk has now reported that four English top-flight clubs - Leicester City, Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United – sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action for his country on Saturday.

The full-back played the full 90 minutes as Greece defeated Liechtenstein 2-0 in Vaduz to begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Koutrisa will be watched a second time when his country travel to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday night.

The Brazil-born defender has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Olympiakos this season, providing four assists.