The FourFourTwo Preview: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Palace have won three of their last four Premier League matches to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone.

The London club's sharp upturn in form has coincided with the arrival of manager Tony Pulis, who took charge at Selhurst Park when Palace were bottom and seemingly doomed for relegation to the Championship.

Six wins in 13 league matches under Pulis has boosted spirits, but the former Stoke City boss is insistent that his players keep their feet on the ground.

"We've got a very, very tough run of games coming up, so the important thing is to stay focused," Pulis told the club's official website.

"I've managed in the Premier League for six years now and the one thing you must never do is get complacent.

"We know how tough that (going to Everton) is going to be. Then we follow that up with Manchester United at home."

Debutants Tom Ince and Joe Ledley scored for Palace in their 3-1 win over West Brom on Saturday before Marouane Chamakh's penalty sealed the result.

Striker Glenn Murray is likely to start from the bench again after making his first appearance since May against West Brom.

Murray, who scored 30 Championship goals last season, suffered a knee ligament injury, but played the final 18 minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday on his return.

Cameron Jerome (knock) will be assessed by Palace ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Everton enter the match on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss at Tottenham on Sunday that saw them fail to get the result they deserved.

Roberto Martinez's side failed to take their chances as the club's striker shortage came back to haunt them.

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku continues to battle an ankle injury, Arouna Kone is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and January loan signing Lacina Traore was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Troare, who joined from Monaco, was an unused substitute as Tottenham won thanks to Emmanuel Adebayor's second-half goal.

Seamus Coleman and Gerard Deulofeu returned from hamstring injuries at White Hart Lane, but Darron Gibson (knee) and Bryan Oviedo (broken leg) are indefinitely sidelined.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season finished in a goalless draw at Palace after the hosts missed several chances, while Phil Jagielka hit the post for Everton.

Palace lost 4-0 on their last trip to Goodison Park, back in April 2005, but did win a second round League Cup tie at the ground after penalties in 2001.