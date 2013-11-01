The FourFourTwo Preview: Everton vs Tottenham

The London club have been beaten on their last three visits to Everton, who head into this fixture having picked up 28 points from their last 10 Premier League matches on home soil.

Both teams have won their previous two league games and Tottenham can also take confidence from a run of five successive away wins and clean sheets in all competitions.

Andre Villas-Boas' men have only conceded one goal on their travels this season, in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez is able to welcome back John Heitinga, but Antolin Alcaraz is not yet match fit and Darron Gibson (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Arouna Kone has joined Gibson on the sidelines with a knee problem of his own and, while expressing optimism over the progress of Alcaraz, Martinez has admitted to concerns over the Ivorian striker.

"I'm convinced that Antolin is ready (to return to full fitness) now," said the Spaniard.

"Earlier on in the season he had two or three setbacks and you’re concerned if you’re going to find the final solution to get him back to his best. Now he’s 100 per cent on the road to be back to his best.

"With Arouna Kone I'm a bit concerned with his knee because little niggles (normally) do not stop him and I've never seen him like that so we need to get to the root of the problem."

Villas-Boas will be without Danny Rose (foot), Nacer Chadli (hamstring) and Emmanuel Adebayor for the trip to Merseyside, while full-back Kyle Naughton is rated doubtful after suffering a thigh injury against Hull City in the League Cup.