The FourFourTwo Preview: Liverpool vs Norwich

Brendan Rodgers' side are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal and must quickly reverse a worrying trend of form on the road that has seen them win just one of their last six away Premier League matches if they are to finish in the top four.

Liverpool were simply not at the races on Sunday, as Hull posted a convincing 3-1 win to move into the top half of the table.

The losers badly missed striker Daniel Sturridge, who is expected to miss up to two months with an ankle injury, and Rodgers was forced to change his formation in the absence of the England star.

Philippe Coutinho had to have a painkilling injection to ease an ankle problem to make it on to the bench at the KC Stadium, but Rodgers confirmed on Monday that the Brazilian playmaker will be fit to start against Norwich.

However, the former Swansea City boss is under no illusions as to how difficult it is to replace Sturridge, who has scored nine Premier League goals this term.

"Daniel could be out now for up to eight weeks, which will be a big blow to us," Rodgers said on Sunday.

"This little period now will test us. We've got players that will come in and it's a great opportunity for them to stake a claim for a place in the team."

Liverpool's home record in the Premier League is strong, having won five of their six matches at Anfield this season, including a 1-0 triumph over champions Manchester United.

In the absence of Sturridge, the onus will once again be on Luis Suarez to provide the hosts' main attacking threat, with the Uruguayan possessing a record of seven goals in just four previous appearances against Norwich.

Chris Hughton's men sit 14th in the table with just four wins all season, but beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday - their second win in three.

That form has eased the pressure on Hughton, but Norwich's defence is still the third-worst in the league.

Norwich have conceded 23 goals this season, with only Fulham and Sunderland - who are both in the relegation zone - having shipped more.

Liverpool defenders Jose Enrique and Sebastian Coates (both knee) will not play again in 2013, while Kolo Toure (hip) will be assessed on Tuesday.

Norwich's injury list contains the names of key attackers Robert Snodgrass (knee) and Ricky Van Wolfswinkel (ankle). Goalkeeper Mark Bunn (ankle), defender Elliot Bennett (knee) and midfielders Alexander Tettey (ankle) and Anthony Pilkington (hamstring) are also sidelined.

Liverpool have won their last three meetings against Norwich, scoring 13 goals in the process, including a 5-0 success in the corresponding fixture last season.