The FourFourTwo Preview: Southampton vs Leicester

Southampton sit second in the table having won seven of their last eight top-flight outings and, with Chelsea making the tricky trip to Liverpool earlier in the day, could move within a point of the leaders if they beat 18th-placed Leicester.

While Koeman's side have won their last three league outings without conceding a goal, Leicester have picked up just a point from their last five - causing them to slip into the bottom three.

For Southampton, the visit of Leicester represents a real opportunity to get more points on the board ahead of tough fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United in the next few weeks.

However, Koeman remains fully focused on Leicester and making it five wins from six Premier League games at St Mary's Stadium this season.

"We know our schedule for the month of December and the end of November but we look forward to that because it gives us the possibilities to play well and see what we can do against big clubs," the Dutchman said on Thursday.

"But first we have to play this weekend against Leicester and maybe that's more difficult than to play [Manchester] City at home.

"We play at home and we have to dominate the game and we have to create. Most importantly we must try to play our own football - if we play our way and bring our qualities then the chance to win three points are more than not."

Like Southampton, Nigel Pearson's Leicester enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, although that has unravelled somewhat following their 5-3 win over Manchester United.

One point and two goals in the five games since that impressive victory has brought Pearson's men back down to earth.

But if Pearson can mastermind a return to winning ways against his former employers on the south coast it will likely move Leicester out of the drop zone.

And the 51-year-old feels it has taken time to adapt to life in the top tier after their Championship success last term.

"At this level you get fewer chances and you've got to be more clinical. We have to be more ruthless than we are at the moment," Pearson commented.

"We'll need to be at our best. We're having a difficult run, and we have to adapt to that from winning so much last season.

"For the last five games our points return has been well below what we need. We need to reflect based on what we're capable of."

Leicester's Matthew Upson returned to training following an ankle problem this week but will still likely miss out, along with goalkeeper Ben Hamer (finger).

Koeman, meanwhile, has no fresh injury concerns.