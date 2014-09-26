The FourFourTwo Preview: West Brom vs Burnley

Irvine made 11 changes for his side's 3-2 League Cup victory over Hull City on Wednesday, with Sebastian Blanco, Liam O'Neil and Cristian Gamboa among the players to make a big impression.

West Brom picked up an unexpected 1-0 win at Tottenham last time out in the Premier League, but Irvine says his cup contingent have given him plenty of food for thought.

"It was fantastic to build on a really good result at Tottenham and really important that the players who played on Wednesday gave me things to think about," he said.

"They certainly did that. To a man they can be really pleased with their performances and they have given me some selection issues to think about but they're the right selection issues because I’m looking at a whole load of players who have played well.

"It's also great for the mood of the camp because everybody has now played in a winning performance and hopefully we can now build on that on Sunday in what is a really important game."

The victory over Tottenham was West Brom's first of the new campaign and lifted them out of the bottom three.

Opponents Burnley, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win since gaining promotion from the Championship, but have shown signs of promise in three consecutive goalless draws.

Goalscoring certainly appears to be the primary issue for Sean Dyche's men, with Burnley having failed to find the net since Scott Arfield opened the scoring in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on August 18.

Burnley have not beaten West Brom at the Hawthorns since December 1969, but Dyche insists the past will have no bearing on this weekend's clash.

"You have to win games," he said. "The stats are irrelevant. I've said many times we use stats to be analytical about performances but things that have happened in the past have no representation on the future.

"We seemed to get that about every single team we played last year.

"Let’s just say we don't worry too much about what's happened in the past. We look forward to what we're going to do in the future."

Brown Ideye (ankle), Victor Anichebe (groin) and Chris Baird (illness) are all facing a race against time to be fit for West Brom.

Burnley will be without Matt Taylor (Achilles), Danny Ings (hamstring) and Sam Vokes (knee), while Kieran Trippier (groin), David Jones (thigh) and Dean Marney (hamstring) are all injury doubts.