The FourFourTwo Preview: West Ham vs Swansea

The sides will meet at Upton Park on Saturday with the hosts coming off the back of a very useful point picked up at Chelsea in midweek.

Sam Allardyce's side stood firm against the title chasers, leaving Stamford Bridge with a 0-0 draw despite Chelsea raining nearly 40 shots in at goal - their 10th clean sheet of the season, the same number as Arsenal.

West Ham remain in the bottom three, five points off Swansea in 11th, who picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday.

Another win in London at the weekend would represent back-to-back triumphs in the league for just the third time under Michael Laudrup.

The first occurrence was in the Dane's opening two games in charge last season as Swansea followed up a 5-0 opening-day win at QPR with a 3-0 triumph at home to West Ham.

Nathan Dyer could make his first start since December 15, having returned from an ankle injury with an impressive cameo against Fulham.

The winger came back with a bang, assisting Jonjo Shelvey's opener as well as winning a free-kick from which Chico Flores scored Swansea's second and he hopes to pick up where he left off.

"I had a few goals and I was hoping to have a good run before it (the injury) happened, but hopefully I can pick that back up now I am back fit again and help the team," said Dyer.

"And I still feel confident; you have to be confident in yourself or you won't make it as a footballer.

"You need to make sure you go out there and belief in yourself and help the team."

Dyer's return will help a flagging Swansea attack whose previous four goals before Tuesday had all been scored by Wilfried Bony.

The Ivorian has been joined in the attacking ranks by David N'Gog, who could be in line for a debut after his transfer from Bolton.

West Ham signed former Manchester City midfielder Abdul Razak on Thursday and he could come in for Mohamed Diame, who was forced off at Stamford Bridge with a gashed leg.