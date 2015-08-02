Fournier 'worried' by Lyon pre-season

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier acknowledges his side have plenty of work to do ahead of the Ligue 1 season, after being comfortably beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions.

PSG added another trophy to their collection in Montreal on Saturday with a routine 2-0 success as Lyon's difficult pre-season campaign continued.

Despite new deals for Nabil Fekir, Anthony Lopes and Samuel Umtiti and the acquisition of Claudio Beauvue, Lyon have won just one friendly.

With a 6-0 Emirates Cup drubbing at the hands of Arsenal fresh in the memory, Fournier acknowledged the need for improvement.

"It's worrying. We came across a better team than us... but there was a world of difference. There is a lot of work to do," he told reporters.

"Beyond losing against Paris, what is worrying is the moods and concerns of some players that penalise us collectively and individually.

"There are things to be resolved but I'm not surprised, there have been many changes and we see that they are struggling to meet these changes.

"We must quickly regroup. The performance does not match the high investment that was made this summer. We are disappointed.

"Since the beginning of our preparation, we have seen behaviour that has not been in line with the highest level."