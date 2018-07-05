Fourth substitute to be permitted in Champions League extra time

Teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League in 2018-19 will be able to field a fourth substitute in matches that go to extra time, UEFA has announced.

Following the successful implementation of the rule by FIFA at the World Cup, European football's governing body updated its rules on replacements for various competitions.

The additional substitute will also be available to teams playing in the UEFA Super Cup, the Women's Champions League, European Championship and European Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, five changes per team will be permitted in the UEFA Youth League and the Under-17 and Under-19 European Championships for men and women.