Fowler: Liverpool should attack at Old Trafford

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler believes his former team needs to attack at Old Trafford as they look to secure their quarter-finals berth in the Europa League.

Manchester United were second best at Anfield in the first leg last week, losing 2-0, and with no away goals to show for their lacklustre effort, Fowler believes the sooner Liverpool can kill off the tie with a goal, the better.

"Liverpool are in a great position but I don’t think it's over yet," Fowler told the Liverpool Echo.

"If someone had said before the tie that we would have a 2-0 lead to take to Old Trafford then we all would have taken it.

"But the disappointing thing about the first leg was that we didn't score more goals. The tie really should have been put to bed. There were some great saves from their keeper but also some bad misses from our players.

"The massive danger is that you go into the second leg with the mental attitude that 'we're 2-0 up, we just need to keep what we've got'. But it doesn't always work like that.

"There could be a mistake or a set-piece that enables United to pull one back and then the tie is very different.

"You have to play your normal game. You have to go there looking to win the game on the night. You have to treat it the way you would treat a league game at Old Trafford."