Fowler urges Klopp to make signings

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler is hopeful Jurgen Klopp can lead the club to Premier League glory, but urged the manager to strengthen his squad.

Klopp took over at Anfield in October and has made a decent start to life at Liverpool, sitting eighth in the Premier League and beating Stoke City in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Liverpool are without a league title since 1990, but Fowler – who made over 350 appearances for the club – hopes that drought can end under Klopp.

"Look, I think obviously the ambition is certainly there," he said.

"Any club in world football, when you can attract a manager like Jurgen Klopp, I think that tells that you want to be the very best. And obviously Jurgen is going to put his own stamp on the game.

"He'll obviously bring in a few more players, and look, I'm not going to stand here and say, 'Yes we'll win it soon'.

"I think Liverpool is a work in progress and certainly under Jurgen, hopefully he will be that man to get us that title which has eluded us for many years."

Fowler is in Sydney preparing for a Liverpool Legends meeting with an Australia Legends side on Thursday.

Alongside him will be Steven Gerrard, the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder who appears set to retire at the end of 2016.

The 35-year-old has often been linked with a move to the A-League and Fowler, who spent two seasons in Australia, said he had only good things to say about his experience.

"Who knows what's around the corner for him, but I think Steven is enjoying his time over in the [United] States," Fowler said.

"If he was to come over here and he was to ask my advice, I would obviously give him the advice that I really enjoyed myself and if given the chance, there are worse options out there."