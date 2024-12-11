Arsenal have a free run to sign Nico Williams - and save their season

Arsenal may have already beaten Barcelona to sign Nico Williams next month, as Mikel Arteta looks to secure the Premier League title.

The Gunners sit six points off Liverpool with the Reds having a game in hand after the Merseyside Derby was called off at the weekend. Mikel Arteta's side have been criticised, however, in open play.

With their last three goals coming from corners, it has been levelled that Arsenal aren't clinical enough aside from deadball situations. To rectify this, Arteta has reportedly demanded an A-list attacker.

Arsenal look to have beaten Barcelona to sign Nico Williams

Arteta apparently wants more firepower (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Transfers have relayed information from Arsenal journalist Charles Watts that Arteta has demanded the signing of Athletic Club star Nico Williams – ranked as the second-best left-winger in world right now by FourFourTwo – in the upcoming transfer window to give his side more threat from the lefthand side.

The north Londoners were particularly poor from that flank against Fulham's midblock at the weekend, with Arteta hinting at signings ahead of the clash with Monaco tonight, as Champions League action returns.

Arteta may look to upgrade on Martinelli (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

“The window gives us an opportunity to strengthen the team if we feel that is needed and we feel that we have the capacity to do that as well,” Arteta explained. “We are on it and just have to assess the situation because it is changing every week.”

Arsenal will be buoyed, however, by their closest rivals in the battle for Williams being unable to sign him this winter.

Barcelona's ongoing money struggles meant that they could only reunite Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal with international compatriot Dani Olmo, missing out on landing Williams, too.

But with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Catalan outfit are struggling to register the No.10 for the second half of the season due to strict salary rules in La Liga, Arsenal have a clear run at this signing.

Dani Olmo could leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, Arsenal won't be chasing an attacker next month. The club already have five in Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and the on-loan Raheem Sterling – with all six fit at the moment and Arteta prepared to enter the season with Reiss Nelson instead of Sterling before the deal was made on Deadline Day.

With Arteta reaffirming his support for Jesus, too, amid rumours that the Brazilian could be returning to Palmeiras, it feels almost impossible that Arteta triggers Williams' €58 million release clause.

Williams is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt.