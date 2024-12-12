Manchester United agree deal for first Ruben Amorim signing: report

Ruben Amorim has his first buy at United

Manchester United have made their first signing of the Ruben Amorim era.

The Red Devils have so far only won the one fixture in the Premier League since hiring the Portuguese last month. Nottingham Forest beat Amorim's side comfortably last Saturday, before the news broke on Sunday of Dan Ashworth departing the club after mere months in the sporting director role.

Despite the recent tumult though, Manchester United have agreed their first transfer of their new regime, as Amorim looks to transform a tired squad.

Manchester United have agreed a deal for starlet

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to fund more signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are believed to want to make big signings next month but with financial restrictions, they may have to move players out of the door before they do so.

The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford have been touted for sales – but a smaller transfer has been completed, as the 20-time English champions plan for the future under Amorim.

Manchester United winger Antony could well be departing the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

After reports that teenage talent Diego Leon was in talks to join, Pedro Torres, a journalist in Paraguay, has reported that the deal has been agreed.

The fee keeps rising, however, with Paraguayan football expert Roberto Rojas claiming that United will pay $6 million. Journalist Uriel Iugt wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the move was going to be $5m, shortly after Paraguayan outlet D Sports claimed just $4m.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Can confirm left-back Diego Leon will officially join Manchester United in June 2025, once he turns 18, for a transfer fee of around $6m,” Rojas wrote. “Leon will play at Cerro Porteño for 6 more months before becoming the first ever Paraguayan to play for the Red Devils.”

FourFourTwo believes that though this is certainly one for the future, Sporting star Geovany Quenda is proof that Leon could well slot in straight away at Old Trafford.

Geovany Quenda was given an early break by Amorim (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, fellow wing-back Quenda became a regular under Amorim at 17. There's no reason that Leon couldn't follow with senior minutes next season – especially with the dearth of options in those positions right now.

Leon is only worth €1m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Manchester City this weekend in the Manchester Derby when Premier League action resumes.