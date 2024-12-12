Newcastle United want Tottenham Hotspur flop in shock January move: report

Newcastle United want a Tottenham Hotspur star in what could be the shock transfer of the January window.

Despite wowing at times this season, the Magpies have been wildly inconsistent and struggled to put together a solid run in the Premier League. Having won five, drawn five and lost five, manager Eddie Howe finds his team down in 12th, with injuries having affected form, too.

There isn't believed to be a lot of money for Newcastle to spend in January, with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) affecting the club's ability to spend – but there could yet be a surprise move on the cards.

Tottenham Hotspur could sell flop to Newcastle United, with the move suiting all parties

Ange Postecoglou has had an inconsistent season himself at Spurs (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle are believed to be in the market for a number of players as they look to mount a challenge for the European spots in the second half of the season.

A botched summer move for Marc Guehi highlighted their need for depth in defence in the absence of Sven Botman, while the attack has looked threadbare, given a fresh injury to Callum Wilson and the poor form of Miguel Almiron.

Callum Wilson has struggled to stay fit (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer expert and journalist Ben Jacobs has delivered an update on Newcastle's chances of signing Richarlison, following the Brazilian's underwhelming spell at Tottenham.

Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Jacobs claimed that Richarlison is looking to leave Spurs in 2025 with a place in the Selecao's World Cup squad in 2026 at stake. Jacobs believes the 27-year-old could be a major target for the Toon.

“There is some substance to Richarlison and Newcastle, but price is the big issue because Spurs have been adamant throughout all of 2024 that if they’re to entertain an offer, it’s £60million or more,” Jacobs said.

“Newcastle would not be looking anywhere near that number, given the player’s injury record and his form. Therefore, if this is to develop and Richarlison is open to going to another Premier League club, it would have to be from Newcastle’s point of view around the £40-45m mark.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a loan could be the best option for both parties. Richarlison wants to play, while Newcastle need options in attack, with only Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon reliable starters for Howe this term.

Richarlison is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle take on Leicester City this weekend when Premier League action returns.

It's difficult to see Richarlison signing for Newcastle, says club expert Matt Ketchell

I find it extremely difficult to see Eddie Howe moving for Richarlison in either of the next two windows. For a number of reasons.



Assuming Alexander Isak doesn't move in the winter window, Richarlison's minutes will be restricted at St James' Park to whenever the Swedish striker can't play or needs a rest. This defeats the purpose of Richarlison's reasons for supposedly angling for a move.



At £30-£40m, I'm not sure Newcastle have the capacity to spend that on a striker when clearly the defence is where investment is required. A loan move would place a burden on the wage bill, with Richarlison reportedly earning in the region of £175,000 per week.



Lastly, there has always been a question mark hanging over Richarlison's attitude and with Eddie Howe placing strong emphasis on the collective, and team spirit, I'm not convinced this is the type of player Howe would look towards. Even with two senior Brazilians, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, in the dressing room to potentially police it, this feels like a risk.