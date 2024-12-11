Arsenal STILL linked with world-class striker, with Mikel Arteta making forward statement: report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken in defence of one of his strikers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he intends to support current forward Gabriel Jesus, despite the club looking at a number of attacking options.

The Brazilian striker has been linked with a move to Palmeiras but, addressing the report, Arteta said: “Reports of Gabriel Jesus leaving and going to Brazil in January are nonsense. Like all strikers, they go through phases and moments. His attitude has been really good. It always is. We’re going to support him as much as possible.”

However, reports of several forward options being looked at, some for as early as January, somewhat dispute the faith Arteta — ranked the fourth-best manager in the world right now by FourFourTwo — has in his forward options.

Arsenal linked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, among others

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been an Arsenal target for a while (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from TEAMtalk has revealed that the Gunners have asked about the availability of long-term target Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, with a view to a deal potentially as early as January.

The Old Lady are believed to be open to offers of up to £57.7million, which represents a big saving on targets like Alexander Isak, with Newcastle United reportedly holding out for more than £115m.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has found goals hard to come by for the past couple of seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Add these two targets to the manager's reported demand for attacker Spain star Nico Williams, and it paints a picture of a manager not entirely convinced by all of his current forwards, despite what the Arteta says.

And it’s not an unreasonable position, as Arsenal currently rank seventh in terms of goals scored from open play in the Premier League, level with the likes of Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with defender Gabriel (3) only two goals behind joint-top scorers Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka (5) at the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The north London club’s boss has acted similarly before, routinely acting as though David Raya’s acquisition wasn’t an indictment on Aaron Ramsdale, before shipping the latter out at one of the first opportunities.

Arteta’s words backing Jesus may be strong, but Arsenal’s reported movements in the transfer market tell another story.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s clear that Jesus needs a move away, and it’s equally as clear that Arsenal recognise their deficiencies in attack.

Jesus looked promising when he first arrived in 2022/23, hitting 11 goals, but he managed less than half that last season and has made just two Premier League starts this campaign.

Still just 27 years old, he’s displaying all the hallmarks of a player that needs a move to kick his career back into life.