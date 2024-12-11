Why FPL managers should be glad the Merseyside Derby was postponed

The wait for the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park continues after last weekend’s clash was postponed due to the severe safety risk caused by Storm Darragh.

The game had been due to take place at 12:30 on Saturday 7 December, but will now take place at a later, as yet unannounced, date.

For many FPL managers, this caused a selection headache but there is reason to believe the postponement could be beneficial later in the season.

Why the Merseyside Derby postponement is good for FPL managers

Mo Salah of Liverpool celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst many managers, 61.1% of FPL players to be precise, will have had Mo Salah sat on their bench due to the postponement, it means Liverpool and Everton are likely to have a double gameweek later in the season.

A double gameweek means Liverpool and Everton players will score points for two matches across one fantasy week which is good news for owners of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those yet to utilise their Triple Captain chip should also be grateful for the postponement as a double gameweek for Salah seems the perfect opportunity to use the powerful chip.

Fantasy football geeks across social media have been speculating when this double gameweek may be played, and given the likelihood of Liverpool avoiding the new Champions League’s last-32 stage, it seems Liverpool may play twice in Gameweek 24, 25 or 33.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This lines Salah and co up for a double match up with Everton and one of Bournemouth, Wolves or Leicester – suggesting huge potential for points.

Salah, who ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, has blanked in just two of his opening 14 FPL fixtures, while Liverpool’s defence boast seven clean sheets - the most in the league.

Everton's Jordan Pickford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton also have five clean sheets, only Liverpool and Manchester United have more, suggesting FPL managers may want to consider lining up an Everton defender alongside a Liverpool double or triple up when the proposed double gameweek rolls around.

A further benefit of the postponement was the points brought in by Cole Palmer. 60 per cent of FPL managers benefitted from his 18-point haul against Tottenham last weekend. Many will have had Palmer as their designated Vice-Captain, and given the Captaincy to Salah. As Liverpool did not play, those with Palmer as Vice-Captain will have earned 36 points from the midfielder – giving them a push up those pesky mini-league rankings.