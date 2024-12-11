Wonderkid announces Manchester United move, as first signing of the Ruben Amorim era

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is still getting his feet under the table at his new club, but already he has his first new name at Carrington.

There are likely to a number of new faces heading into Old Trafford over the coming months and years, as the Red Devils adjust to the Portuguese head coach’s ideas and principles.

This signing is undoubtedly one for the future, but Amorim – ranked 11th in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers right now – will surely be happy to have sealed the first new signing of his tenure.

Manchester United beat Arsenal and Chelsea to wonderkid

Amorim has already shown his faith in youth, adding 16-year-old Godwill Kukonki to his matchday squad against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have signed promising teenager Emmanuel Ziro, as announced by the player himself in a sleek video posted on his Instagram account.

The 16-year-old joins the Red Devils’ academy from London-based Cre8tive Football Academy.

United added another promising attacker, Chido Obi, to their youth ranks this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report by TEAMtalk suggests that both Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in the young talent, but Ziro, a self-professed United fan, opted to head north.

Speaking in another post announcing his move, Ziro said: “Firstly, I would like to thank my family for all their love, support and encouragement throughout the years. For as long as I can remember I’ve had a ball at my feet and enjoy the game of football.

“I now have the opportunity to continue doing that at the biggest club in the world, as well as the team I support.”

Ziro joins Chido Obi in United’s academy, another highly-regarded attacking player added to the youth ranks at Carrington this term, who joined slightly before Amorim’s arrival at the club.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, time will tell just how this highly-rated youth prospect develops, but a player rising from a grassroots academy straight to United at his age is a heartwarming and remarkable story.

It’s also a strong show of faith in the Red Devils and the era of Amorim, given that top clubs in Arsenal and Chelsea were available, more or less on the player’s doorstep.