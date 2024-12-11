Liverpool agree deal for Manchester City starlet, heaping misery on champions

Liverpool have agreed a deal with a Manchester City star, as the Reds once more assert their authority over the Citizens.

Pep Guardiola's side have lagged behind Arne Slot's all season long. Liverpool are now eight points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand, as some are claiming that the title race is already over, after Guardiola wrapped up the last four on the trot.

Head-to-head, the Merseysiders had bragging rights last month with a 2-0 victory at Anfield – and now they've dealt another blow to their rivals off the pitch.

Manchester City wonderkid signs for Liverpool – and “can't wait to get started”

City have let a young talent slip through their fingers (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last few years, there haven't been many players to move between Manchester City and Liverpool. As the two clubs have grown to become the standout rivalry of the last decade in the Premier League, it's simply become a rare pathway, with neither side wishing to strengthen one another.

The last two of real note were James Milner and Raheem Sterling, who swapped places in 2015. Milner left at the end of his City contract for Anfield, while Sterling was always given a frosty reception whenever he returned.

City to Liverpool is a rare path these days (Image credit: Getty Images)

City starlet Lucas Clake, however, has announced via his Instagram that he has crossed the divide to Liverpool, revealing in a post that he is “delighted” and “can't wait to get started” and posing with a shirt outside the Reds' training centre.

With the City Football Group's Manchester-based academy one of the best in the world, it is rare for big talent to slip the net – though it does happen. The likes of Douglas Luiz, Pedro Porro and Liam Delap have all forged solid careers after time spent in the academy, while 23-year-old Felix Correira stated earlier this yea that he regretted signing for City at such a young age.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clarke is a defender, born in 2008, who will link up with Liverpool's under-16 programme. He may well be on the slow path to the first team with no promotion in sight for a while yet – but will be encouraged by the club's commitment to youth, especially in defence.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious example of Liverpool providing development for defenders to reach higher levels, there have been plenty of examples on Merseyside in recent years.

Nathaniel Phillips during a training session in 2022 (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have both emerged for the Reds to play in the Premier League, while Jarell Quansah is still a squad player for Slot.

Liverpool host Fulham this weekend when Premier League action returns.