Bayern Munich circle Brighton in Manuel Neuer succession planning: report

Bayern Munich are planning their replacement of legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and have a Brighton & Hove Albion player high on their list.

The 38-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer so, naturally, Bayern are thinking ahead to who might succeed the German between their sticks.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that talks are ongoing with Neuer – included in the best XI of FourFourTwo's lifetime –regarding an extension, but also that a list of potential successors has been drawn up by the German giants.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen high in Bayern Munich’s thoughts

Bart Verbruggen has had a quick rise from U21 prospect to starting Dutch goalkeeper (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Plettenberg also revealed recently that Brighton gloveman Bart Verbruggen is being closely monitored by Bayern as a potential Neuer replacement at the Allianz Arena.

It has been suggested that Alexander Nubel, currently on loan with Stuttgart until 2026, is still viewed as Neuer’s successor, but Verbruggen appears to be one of the top candidates if anything changes with that plan.

Neuer will undoubtedly go down as one of Bayern's most legendary players, whenever he decides to hang up his gloves (Image credit: Alamy)

Verbruggen joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2023 from Anderlecht for a fee of £16.3 million.

The Dutch shot-stopper spent his first season at the Amex Stadium battling for starts with experienced goalkeeper Jason Steele, under former boss Roberto De Zerbi, but has been selected by new boss Fabian Hurzeler to be the main man between the sticks this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That elevated role coincides with his rise to become Netherlands’ starting goalkeeper, having played every game of the Oranje’s Euro 2024 campaign, ultimately succumbing to England in the semi-final.

Still just 22 years old, Verbruggen could solve Bayern’s upcoming vacancy in net for a generation, but it would leave Brighton scrambling for another replacement goalkeeper for the second time in as many years.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Verbruggen has been a wonderful signing and performed well for Brighton, such links to a team like Bayern will be arriving earlier than many expected them to.

It still feels like the Dutchman has another level to achieve in the Premier League before being linked with a giant of the European game, but his showings at such an early age have clearly tempted Die Roten, and a concrete approach would surely be difficult for Verbruggen to turn down.