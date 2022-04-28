FPL tips: Christian Eriksen tops Creativity chart with Bees buzzing

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is not wasting any time in reminding supporters of the creative potential he has after putting in the highest Creativity score of the weekend.

Creativity is a metric used by the FPL to assess the quality of chance a player provides their team-mates, with around 100 Creativity usually accounting for an assist’s worth of chances.

This data can then be used to analyse whether or not a player has been performing well, beyond simply tallying up their assists.

Creative Christian

(Adam Davy/PA)

Since Eriksen’s return to football, he has made himself a key player for Brentford, scoring once and assisting twice in 578 minutes of Premier League action.

And while he failed to add to that tally during the Bees’ goalless draw with the Dane’s former club Tottenham, he did put in the best Creativity score (74) of the weekend in gameweek 34.

It is little surprise to see Eriksen’s creative abilities on show given his pedigree – between the 2015-16 season and the 2018-19 season, the midfielder registered 58 FPL assists.

Brentford, meanwhile, have five wins from their last seven including a 4-1 victory against Chelsea and – at £5.6m and 1.5 per cent ownership – Eriksen remains a fine differential option.

De Bruyne’s back

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Coming in at more than twice Eriksen’s FPL value is Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), who registered a Creativity score of 51 in GW34 during Manchester City’s 5-1 win against Watford.

The Belgium international managed two assists for his troubles against the Hornets and has now bagged four goals and four assists in his last six games.

Furthermore, KDB’s Creativity score was his fifth of 50 or more in his last six games, demonstrating the sort of form that City fans and his FPL owners will relish.

From the start of the 2015-16 season to now, De Bruyne has 93 FPL assists, while City have scored 12 goals in their last four games.

Full-back favourite

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere in the title race, the league’s leading Creativity provider registered his 13th Creativity score of 50 or more this season against Everton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to add to his 12 FPL assists this term, but looks in the mood to add one or two more as the season nears its conclusion.

The Liverpool right-back may cost £8.4m but his history suggests he is well worth it, with 48 FPL assists over the past four seasons.

Trent also crossed the 200 point threshold for the season with his clean sheet against the Toffees, while he is around 65 short of his record Creativity tally for a single season (1,380 in 2019-20).