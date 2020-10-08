FPL tips: How will transfer window moves shape your line-up?

The Premier League transfer window has knock-on effects as Fantasy Premier League managers reshape their squads.

Edinson Cavani, Gareth Bale and Thomas Partey are among the headline names yet to take to the field for their new clubs.

But what should you expect out of them, and other new arrivals, in FPL?

United add to goal threat – from all areas

Cavani arrived at Manchester United in the final hours before the deadline and will find an opening in the line-up early on.

Fellow United striker Anthony Martial is suspended after his dismissal against Tottenham and at £8million in FPL – cheaper than the likes of Raul Jimenez, Danny Ings and Alexandre Lacazette – Cavani could be a tempting replacement once quarantine regulations allow a debut. In the longer term, he could eat into the playing time of popular picks Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Alex Telles, meanwhile, could contribute an attacking threat from full-back.

With 21 goals and 38 assists for Porto after joining in 2016, he offers enough to offset the £600,000 FPL price difference over Luke Shaw. Several of those goals have come from penalties so, while Bruno Fernandes is the established spot-kick taker at Old Trafford, he may have opportunities.

Can Bale recapture former glories?

Gareth Bale is happy to be back at Tottenham (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Wales star returned to Tottenham from Real Madrid and though he was unavailable before the current international break, 30,000 managers moved early on him – presumably backing his price to increase from an initial £9.5m.

They may be right – his last four full Spurs seasons brought significant increases while he scored 195 and then 249 points in his last two. After maintaining his effectiveness in limited playing time in Madrid he joins a Spurs attack jointly leading the Premier League goalscoring charts and second in FPL threat as a team.

Carlos Vinicius also arrived on loan and while he may simply back up Harry Kane, there will be opportunities in a packed schedule. Twenty-two goals and five assists in 46 Benfica appearances, including a brace against Porto and goals against Sporting and Leipzig, suggest some upside at £7m.

Time for a Loftus-Cheek breakthrough?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been bubbling under at Chelsea for several years and scored 77 points in 2017-18 and 79 the following year as a combined 2,850 minutes yielded eight goals and seven assists.

The 11 clean sheet points he added are unlikely to be replicated at Fulham but regular playing time could unlock his attacking potential.

Elsewhere in midfield, Partey’s £5m price tag does not match his profile but may be a fair reflection of a largely defensive role at Arsenal. Leeds brought in winger Raphinha but he too is best left alone at £5.5m – the Brazilian’s main impact may be to frustrate Helder Costa’s 700,000-plus managers.

Chelsea on the Mend but Olsen appeals

Edouard Mendy has already tasted action with Chelsea (Neil Hall/PA)

Chelsea’s new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is already in nearly 70,000 FPL teams and a clean sheet on his league debut will have pleased his early backers.

If he can help Frank Lampard’s side bounce back to their established level of a dozen or more shut-outs per season, after dipping to nine last term, he will provide value for money at £5m.

Another recent goalkeeping arrival could pay dividends if Robin Olsen, at £4.5m, is given the nod ahead of the faltering Jordan Pickford in an Everton team riding high on confidence.

The Toffees have already shut out otherwise free-scoring Spurs and have also bolstered their defensive depth with the addition of Ben Godfrey, who made little fantasy impact with an outclassed Norwich side but will hope to produce greater returns if given playing time on Merseyside.