France call-up will boost Payet confidence - Bilic

Slaven Bilic is hopeful that Dimitri Payet's return to the France squad will boost his form for West Ham in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has not played for Les Bleus since June 2015, but will get his chance after being called up for the Euro 2016 hosts for their friendly double-header against Netherlands and Russia.

Payet has been in inspirational form for West Ham, scoring eight goals and assisting another eight in 23 Premier League appearances as Bilic's side push for a shock place in the top four.

Bilic will be relying on his playmaker over the final weeks of the season, but still welcomed his inclusion for France despite the call-up meaning he will not get two weeks of rest.

"He is happy, we are happy - he deserves it," West Ham manager Bilic said to the Daily Mail.

"France have two very good games and hopefully he is going to play in them.

"He will train there with his friends, with top-quality players and coaches and he is going to come back a little taller."

Payet has 15 international caps and has scored once, against Belgium in a 4-3 friendly defeat last year.