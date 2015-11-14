France cancel events, to hold closed session

France have cancelled several scheduled events after Friday's attacks on Paris, with the team to hold a closed training session instead.

Reports suggest as many as 140 people have been killed after the apparent co-ordinated terror attacks in the nation's capital.

A blast was heard at the Stade de France during the home team's 2-0 friendly win over Germany.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced it was cancelling Saturday's planned events at Clairefontaine.

The meeting with supporters, news conference and public access were called off, with the players instead set to train in a closed session.

Earlier, Germany and France left the stadium safely hours after their friendly had finished.

France are scheduled to face England at Wembley on Tuesday, but there remains uncertainty over whether that friendly will go ahead.