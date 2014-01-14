France confirm trio of friendly fixtures

The squad will gather on May 19 at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine-en-Yveline before kicking off their programme of pre-tournament encounters against Norway at the Stade de France eight days later.

In the remaining two fixtures revealed by the French Football Federation on Tuesday, Les Bleus will face Paraguay at the Allianz Riviera in Nice on June 1, before taking on Jamaica in Lille the following Sunday.

France will next be in action against the Netherlands on March 5, as coach Didier Deschamps aims to establish a better idea of who will travel to Brazil as part of his final squad.

Deschamps' men have been drawn in Group E for the World Cup alongside Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras, who face France in their tournament opener on June 20.

France came from two goals down to beat Ukraine 3-2 over two legs in their qualifying play-off in November.