France made errors in Germany blank, Deschamps admits

World Cup winners France were short of their best in the 0-0 Nations League draw against Germany, head coach Didier Deschamps conceded.

Les Bleus shaded what sparse goalmouth action occurred in a drab first hour but were indebted to a string of fine saves from debutant goalkeeper Alphonse Areola during the closing stages.

Deschamps' men entertain Netherlands on Sunday and he feels the work ethic displayed by his world champions bodes well.

"The match was quite closed, even if there were occasions when we were better and at times it was them," he told TF1.

"There were some technical errors [in possession]. All the players are at the best on the physical level. The players made every effort to secure the draw."

Deschamps acknowledged facing a Germany side on their first outing since a humiliating group-stage exit at the World Cup presented a particular challenge.

He added: "Our goal was to win, but Germany is coming out of a trauma. This is a good result, we will recover and in three days we put [effort] back in."