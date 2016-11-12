France monitoring Griezmann foot problem

France will assess Antoine Griezmann after the Atletico Madrid forward sustained a minor foot injury during Friday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Sweden.

According to reports, the 25-year-old has a swollen foot and Les Bleus' medical staff are set to make a call on whether he can feature in Tuesday's friendly with the Ivory Coast.

It is unlikely any undue risks will be taken with Griezmann, with Atletico Madrid's derby showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon in LaLiga next weekend. He is not thought to be a major doubt for the fixture at Vicente Calderon at this stage.

If the Ballon d'Or nominee sits out France's next game, Paul Pogba or Dimitri Payet are among the options to feature off Didier Deschamps' central striker, having each found the target to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Saint-Denis on Friday.

"We expected to face a strong team in place with two lines of four very tight together," said the West Ham midfielder.

"We did not [play with] enough pace. The goal we conceded had the merit of waking us up.

"As the game went on the game, since we had the possession, they got tired. We had to be patient.

"We know that all the matches are difficult, but if we can avoid conceding a goal next time we will."

France sit top of Group A, three points ahead of Sweden after four matches of their route to Russia 2018.