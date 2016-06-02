France v Scotland: Last chance for stars to impress Deschamps

Euro 2016 hosts and favourites France host Scotland in Metz for their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps' side go into the fixture on the back of seven wins from a possible eight after an entertaining 16 goals were scored across their last three matches.

Their 3-2 home win over Cameroon on Monday was far from routine, though, with the visitors twice equalising before Dimitri Payet settled the match with a stunning last-minute free-kick.

After missing the cut from the provisional squad, Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has been drafted into the France set-up to replace the injured Lassana Diarra as the home players look to take the last remaining opportunity to impress against Gordon Strachan's men.

"I left the group on Sunday morning and I wanted to cut myself off a bit mentally so I went to see my family and friends," Schneiderlin explained. "Then I started a preparation routine until June 9, the last date until I could potentially be recalled.

"The coach called me quite late Tuesday night and we had a discussion. I also want to say that I am really sad for Lassana Diarra, but now I'm ready to be the best with the game time that the coach will give me."

The match will serve as a crucial test for N'Golo Kante, Yohan Cabaye, Moussa Sissoko and Schneiderlin as they look to earn a starting midfield spot for the Euros with Diarra now out.

Having missed the Cameroon game after the Champions League final, Antoine Griezmann is available for Deschamps, while fellow forward Anthony Martial is fit again after a thigh issue.

"I feel good," said Martial. "I had a little discomfort that I felt already in Manchester. I needed a few days off and the coaches have given them to me.

"I talked with the coach and we tried to lighten my program and now it's OK. Now I do not feel anything and I'm ready to play."

Scotland, who are without Christophe Berra and Barry Bannan, famously beat France home and away in qualification for Euro 2008 with James McFadden's wondergoal stunning Stade de France in September 2007.

Darren Fletcher is a squad survivor from that game, and he hopes for a similar result to lift morale after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Italy.

"You learn a lot in defeat, we have to get used to playing top-class nations," he told the Daily Mail.

"We could definitely have done better against Italy and we have to learn how to counter teams like that.

"France might leave us more space because they attack a bit more. The French are more flamboyant, but that gives us space on the counter, which we can exploit."