France will not play for a draw, insists Deschamps

Didier Deschamps insists his France side will not cautiously aim for a draw as they travel to play Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.

The two teams are locked together on four points in a three-way tie at the top of Group A alongside Sweden.

Monday's clash in Amsterdam could be pivotal in the race for the one automatic qualification spot and Deschamps is adamant France are only interested in attacking the game and earning three points.

"Concerning the result, when I prepare my team for a match, the first goal is to win," he told a news conference.

"We start the game with the target to give everything to win. Nobody can know how it will happen. If the result is draw, we will take this draw.

"But I will not start the match by saying that we must not lose. We will play with the intention of winning."

France took on Netherlands in March, winning 3-2 with Dimitri Payet starring after nine months out of the side, and Deschamps has enjoyed the West Ham star's continued progression since that performance.

"I am aware of what Payet is capable of," he said. "He did it with his club, but before [that game] his performances were too irregular with us.

"I can't say that I did not expect his important influence in the team. But it's him, it's his merit.

"He has this complementarity with other players. It's good if he is efficient in every game."

France go into the game on a high following their 4-1 home win over Bulgaria on Friday.