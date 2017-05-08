France's new president Emmanuel Macron used to be a left-back

Macron, who will become France's youngest-ever leader after winning Sunday's election with 66.1% of the vote, took to the pitch during his student days at the National School of Administration.

The 39-year-old was registered as a player by the French Football Federation (FFF) from 2004 to 2007, and turned out in the French amateur leagues every Saturday morning with his fellow students at the Emile Anthoine Staidum.

The 2006/07 season proved to be his last as an amateur footballer, as he made the full transition from football into politics and investment banking.

Macron, who is originally from Amiens, spoke of being a keen Marseille fan on his campaign trail.

Pourquoi je soutiens l'OM ? Parce qu'ils m'ont fait rêver ! Ils m'ont fait pleurer parfois. Ils m'ont fait vibrer. #MacronMarseille#TeamOM

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 1, 2017

