Frank Lampard admits Chelsea run makes job ‘challenging, in a good way’ for him

Frank Lampard has admitted Chelsea’s poor run of form makes his Stamford Bridge job “more exciting”.

Lampard has come under pressure after four defeats in six Premier League matches, but the Blues boss revealed himself as a glutton for managerial punishment.

The 42-year-old believes he will learn more about himself and his players now that Chelsea must find a response to their recent slump.

Frank Lampard, pictured, is amped up by the challenge of steering Chelsea back into top form (John Walton/PA)

“I came into this job expecting pressure,” said Lampard.

“And I have to say my personality means that I’m weirdly quite strange, probably, you probably have to be to do this job at times.

“But when things are going well I put more pressure on myself, because I don’t like things going well because I’ll worry about what’s around the corner.

“I worried about complacency with the unbeaten run, I was constantly under pressure myself about people telling me how great we were.

“Now I find this more challenging in a good way in terms of my job, because I can find out more about myself, I can find out more about every member of the team, every member of the staff.

“And it actually makes my job more exciting.

“Now, of course, I understand the pressure heightens because I understand the expectations of a club like this, but I love doing what I’m doing and I never expected an easy run in this job.

“I’ve come to a huge club in the Premier League and world football in the process of a rebuild, that was never going to be an easy run.

“So I have to expect this situation.”

💥 GOAL OF THE MONTH 💥— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 7, 2021

Chelsea briefly moved top of the Premier League table by beating Leeds 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on December 5 as Lampard’s men revelled in a 16-game unbeaten streak.

The Blues have mustered just one win in all competitions since though, to slip to ninth – and heap the pressure on former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard.

The Blues will host League Two Morecambe in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Stamford Bridge with a clutch of academy stars primed to step into a much-changed squad.

Lampard knows he needs a victory, but has no qualms about keeping his players focused and full of confidence.

Asked if his current excitement helps him project an air of positivity and authority to his players, Lampard replied: “It’s my job to be like that.

“I don’t think there was a season I played at this club, for all the success we had over the years, where we didn’t have difficult moments, and meetings, and a defeat, or a double defeat, or whatever a run of bad matches, a bad month, a bad period.

“It’s part and parcel, so I’m the first one that has to be positive and get excited about the fact that losing games is the biggest chance to improve in football. It’s the biggest chance to get better.

“And when you’re a squad that’s growing and young and new and players that are coming in, those are the moments that test them and make them better players.

“So I can’t sit here and say I have absolute belief that Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic are going to be top-level players as they reach and arrive in the prime of their careers, if I say that it’s going to be an easy run for them. It’s impossible in football.

“So I have to be one that states that to them, that keeps their chin up, keeps them working, understanding that reactions are needed in the tough moments.

“And then the rest is down to them. Because players will always be the ones that get you out of those moments, they have to go and perform.”