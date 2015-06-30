Frankfurt capture Castaignos

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of Luc Castaignos from Twente on a three-year contract.

Neither club has disclosed a fee but the Dutch striker was thought to be available in a cut-price deal with the Eredivisie outfit struggling financially.

Castaignos had been linked with a move to Premier League Swansea City before securing the chance to prove his talents in the Bundesliga.

"The Bundesliga is for me one of Europe's best leagues I'm glad that I can measuer myself at a high level here," he told the club's official website.

"I watched the Eintracht Frankfurt game against Leverkusen last season and I was immediately impressed by the atmosphere and the fans here at the Commerzbank Arena."

Castaignos' previous stint in a foreign league ended in disappointment, leaving Inter having made just six Serie A appearances.