Frankfurt capture Castaignos
Luc Castaignos has left Twente to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of Luc Castaignos from Twente on a three-year contract.
Neither club has disclosed a fee but the Dutch striker was thought to be available in a cut-price deal with the Eredivisie outfit struggling financially.
Castaignos had been linked with a move to Premier League Swansea City before securing the chance to prove his talents in the Bundesliga.
"The Bundesliga is for me one of Europe's best leagues I'm glad that I can measuer myself at a high level here," he told the club's official website.
"I watched the Eintracht Frankfurt game against Leverkusen last season and I was immediately impressed by the atmosphere and the fans here at the Commerzbank Arena."
Castaignos' previous stint in a foreign league ended in disappointment, leaving Inter having made just six Serie A appearances.
