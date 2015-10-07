Free agent Ronaldinho hopes to continue playing

Ronaldinho has insisted he will continue playing football despite being left without a club after his contract with Fluminense was terminated by mutual consent last month.

Brazil icon Ronaldinho signed for Fluminense in July following a season with Mexican outfit Queretaro, but departed the club on September 28.

Ronaldinho struggled to make a positive impact at the four-time Brazilian Serie A champions, appearing in just nine matches.

The 35-year-old has now revealed he does not intend to hang up his boots and is still being courted by other teams.

"I will continue [playing] for some time. Offers come and go every day," Ronaldinho told Radio Rede Atlantida.

"I feel good, my health is good. It's a sign clubs are still interested in me.

"From the way I have been training, I think I can still perform at the same level as the players today, and that keeps me going."