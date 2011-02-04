Free £50 bet for old Torres or Carroll tops

The departures of both the Anfield and St James' Park stars have left thousands of Liverpool and Newcastle fans with a shirt that, in the words of Lord Sugar, they wouldn’t even clean their car with now that it bares the name of their fallen idol. But what to do with it?

Paddy Power’s offer will not only line your pocket but also see the shirt donated to Oxfam who will send the shirts to Africa, which may even help grow the club’s fan base across the continent.

Available for all official Liverpool or Newcastle shirts with the name Torres or Carroll printed on them, Paddy Power hopes the gesture will go some way to ease the pain of the strikers' departures as well as the cost of having to buy a new Liverpool or Newcastle jersey.

Liverpool Legend John Aldridge said: "Torres’ departure will have upset many fans but for those who shelled out for a Liverpool shirt with Torres’ name on it will now also be feeling a little poorer too. So it is great news Paddy Power has a silver lining to the Torres transfer heartache and offered anyone with a shirt a £50 free bet."

Paddy Power added: "We know the pain fans will have been through after their favourite players have left the club, so we wanted to give them something back. Whilst it can’t turn back the clock it can at least ease the wallet."

All you have to do is:

Send your shirt to Paddy Power Silver Lining, Unit 4, Capel Close, Fairwood Industrial Park, Leacon Road, Ashford, Kent, TN23 4GY.

Include a short note with your NAME, PHONE NUMBER and PADDY POWER USERNAME. (If you don’t have a Paddy Power account – open one at www.paddypower.com).

We’ll do the rest and let you know when your free bet has been credited to your account. All the shirts collected will be distributed to those who need them around the world.

Full details can be found at www.paddypower.com/silverlining



Terms and conditions:

Shirts must be received by March 1 2011

All shirts must be ADULT sizes with Carroll or Torres plus relevant number on the back

Please be careful to send us your EXACT Paddy Power username

Over 18s only

One shirt per household

The Free Bet Stake is not returned in winnings