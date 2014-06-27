Free-scoring Boyd back at Rangers on one-year deal

Boyd sealed his Ibrox return on Friday as a free agent after coming to the end of his contract at Kilmarnock, where he scored 22 times in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The 30-year-old striker plundered 101 league goals in 143 appearances in his first spell at Rangers between January 2006 and July 2010.

And the Scotland international is chomping at the bit to pick up where he left off at the Glasgow giants, who also lured forward Kenny Miller back earlier this month ahead of the start of the Championship season.

Boyd told the club's official website: "I'm thrilled to be back, I'm a Rangers fan and I know everything about the club.

"I'm really looking forward to the new season and it will be a tough but exciting challenge.

"In football it's strange because you never know what can happen but as soon as I knew there was a bit of interest in me from Rangers there was only one place I was going."

Manager Ally McCoist thinks the addition of Boyd to his ranks gives Rangers a great opportunity to seal a return to the Scottish Premiership, as they aim to complete their rise back up the Scottish football pyramid having been controversially demoted to the fourth tier.

"It’s great news for the club," beamed McCoist.