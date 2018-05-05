Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims

Freiburg rubbished claims Arsenal were set to sign defender Caglar Soyuncu, dismissing the suggestions as "total nonsense".

Soyuncu, 21, has developed into one of the most promising centre-backs in Germany, prompting reported interest from several clubs.

The chairman of his former club Altinordu, Seyit Mehmet Ozkan, said Soyuncu was set to join Arsenal.

However, Freiburg sports director Jochen Saier dismissed the claims, saying there had been no offer.

"He can know little about the overall scenario," he told Bild.

"This is total nonsense. Arsenal did not contact me. There is no offer."

Soyuncu joined Freiburg from Altinordu in 2016 and is a nine-time Turkey international.