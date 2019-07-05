Ajax buy space in Catalan papers to mark Frenkie de Jong’s first day at Barcelona
Ajax marked Frenkie de Jong’s presentation as a Barcelona player by taking out full-page adverts in both of Catalonia's daily sports newspapers.
The Netherlands international was introduced to the Camp Nou support on Friday, more than six months after agreeing to leave Amsterdam in a €75 million deal.
De Jong’s former club bid a fond farewell to the midfielder by purchasing pages in Mundo Deportivo and Sport with the message: “Barcelona, enjoy the future, like we do.”
Bon día... #ForTheFuturepic.twitter.com/w3xrzvO4EM— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 5, 2019
The advert added in Catalan: “Good luck Frenkie.”
The 22-year-old played a major role in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, missing just one game before their dramatic exit to Tottenham Hotspur on away goals in the semi-finals.
