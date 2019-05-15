Frenkie de Jong wants Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Barcelona – but wishes he'd take life easy

Barça agreed a €75m deal for De Jong in January and are hoping to do the same for De Ligt, according to widespread reports in Spain.

Together, the young Dutch duo helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and will lift the Eredivisie trophy this weekend barring a freak turn of events on the final day.

De Jong says he does not know what his 19-year-old colleague will choose to do this summer – but did admit that the youngster may be old before his time.

"Matthijs is 19, but when you sometimes hear him talking, you think he is already at early retirement,” the 22-year-old joked of his friend in a joint interview with Dutch outlet voetbalzone.

“I sometimes think: ‘Take it easy; don't act like you have all the wisdom under your belt already!’

“I honestly don't know what Matthijs is going to do [this summer],” De Jong added. “He has to know for himself, but I would certainly go to Barcelona.

“It would be great for me, and for Barça it would be great to get such a good player who you can continue with for a long time.”

