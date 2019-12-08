Frimpong was ‘panicking’ in the dressing room after his cup final dismissal
Jeremie Frimpong admits he sat in the Hampden Park dressing room in a state of panic after being sent off in Celtic’s enthralling Betfred Cup final win over Rangers.
The under-pressure Hoops took the lead against the run of play in the 59th minute when defender Christopher Jullien steered in a Ryan Christie free-kick.
Four minutes later the 18-year-old Dutch right-back, playing in his first Old Firm game, was sent packing by referee Willie Collum for holding back Gers forward Alfredo Morelos in the penalty area.
Man-of-the-match Fraser Forster saved the Colombia striker’s spot-kick and Neil Lennon’s 10-man side held out for their 10th successive domestic trophy success.
Frimpong, signed from Manchester City in September, was a relieved man and afterwards he said: “Oh my days. When you get sent off like that, I was inside
panicking. It was the worst feeling ever.
“Every time Rangers got the ball I was just panicking.
“The time was going so slow but the team held it through and I am buzzing obviously.
“Chris went to clear it, it ricocheted off someone and Morelos was through on goal.
“Obviously my natural instincts was to put him off a little bit because he was through on goal, all he had to do was a tap in.
“Fraser is unstoppable. I love him. He saved me.”
