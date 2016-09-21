Frozen out: Iceland to be omitted from FIFA 17 over pay row

Iceland are unlikely to feature on the FIFA 17 video game after the country's federation became involved in a dispute over pay with developers.

The nation won many admirers for their underdog exploits at Euro 2016 in France, knocking out England en route to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by the hosts.

Electronic Arts (EA), FIFA 17's developers, are required to pay the national associations in order to use trademark and image rights.

But Geir Thorsteinsson, president of the Football Association of Iceland (KSI), says EA's suggested fee was far too low, given his country's displays at the European championship.

"They are the ones buying these rights and they almost want it for free," said Thorsteinsson, in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"The performance at the Euros show that we are quite a good team and many would like to play with our team. It's sad for the players - but the criticism should be towards EA Sports.

"I really feel if we are giving away rights, or offering rights, it has to be proper negotiations and fair fees.

"I didn't feel that this was done in a fair and open manner."