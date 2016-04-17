Fuchs: Leicester are like Asterix

Christian Fuchs has compared the feats of Leicester City to French comic heroes Asterix and Obelix.

In the comics, ancient Gauls Asterix and Obelix would fight against the Roman Empire to defend their village from occupation, and Fuchs says Leicester are doing similar things this season.

Fuchs' side are top of the Premier League table with five games to play, seven points clear of Tottenham, and the Austria international says their success comes from ignoring what is happening outside of their own "little cottage".

"We never said at all that this is our goal to win the championship," he told the Guardian.

"People can talk whatever they want, we never get affected by it. So many people were talking at the beginning of the season, saying: 'It's only a matter of time before they break down'.

"You know what we did? Like Asterix and Obelix we just stayed safe in our little cottage, we tried to fight all these guys out there, we never listened to all those people talking, only focused on our strengths.

"Claudio [Ranieri, manager] has played a big part in that because he is always drilling us: 'Next game, next game, next game' and that's worked fine so far."

And now that the Premier League title is so close to being a reality, it is all Fuchs can think about.

"I want to win a title. Any title – that's what I'm playing football for," he said.

"I came to Schalke in 2011 and the first game I played was a derby against [Borussia] Dortmund, it was the Super Cup and we won. I was holding that trophy thinking: 'Wow'.

"So of course I want to win something in my career but it only works step by step.

"We play until now with that philosophy, to think game by game and we won't change it."

With just three more wins, the title will be a reality for Fuchs and Co.