Fuego not focusing on Valencia contract talks

The midfielder arrived at the Mestalla from Rayo Vallecano two years ago and has established himself as a first-team regular.

Fuego will have one more year remaining on his contract at the end of the season and the 31-year-old has not yet been approached over a new deal.

For the time being, though, Fuego is more concerned about securing a UEFA Champions League place than discussing his future.

He told the club's official website: "So far I have not heard from the club about a contract renewal, but it is not something that worries me.

"I'm enjoying each day and whatever comes will be because I'm doing my job well and hopefully I can stay here for a long time."

Valencia beat Espanyol 2-1 last weekend and are sitting pretty in fourth place ahead of a home clash with Getafe on Sunday.

And Fuego knows Nuno Espirito Santo's side must maintain their high standard for the remainder of the campaign as they aim to secure a spot in Europe's premier club competition.

"The game the other day gave us added confidence,” Fuego added after a behind-closed-door friendly against Russian side Zenit.

"We must maintain our consistency at home and, if we are able to compete well away from Mestalla, then the team will be up there in La Liga.

"The goal is the Champions League, it always has been, from day one."